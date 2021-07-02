News to Know for July 2: VEC backlog progress; Fourth of July safety; George Wythe meeting date

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you start your day!

Morning Rain, Dry Afternoon

Rain likely in the morning today. Additional 1/4 to 1/2″ possible by midday.

It will be mainly dry in the afternoon but a few Scattered showers are possible late afternoon and evening.

Most evening outdoor plans will be ok, but a quick shower can’t be ruled out. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chesterfield Shooting

Police say a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Chesterfield.

The shooting occurred in the 5100 block of Gatebridge Road. Police located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

VEC Backlog Issues

The Legal Aid Justice Center says a new report shows that the Virginia Employment Commission is making headway in shrinking its backlog of claims but more work still needs to be done.

The status report, which is filed by legal aid groups and other partners, is required by the court to show progress.

The groups commended the VEC’s efforts to shrink the backlog of unpaid claimants waiting for adjudications and to restart benefits for Virginians who had their benefits illegally cut off.

However, the groups said that more needs to be done to meet the standards set by the court’s order and to make sure Virginians get the benefits they need.

Child Found In Freezer Update

Documents from the Chesterfield County Juvenile and Domestic Court gave an inside look at the dynamic between the parents of Eliel Weaver, indicating a history of fear and abuse.

Kassceen and Dina Weaver were arrested on May 4, after police executed a search warrant and found the body of their son in a freezer. In the first order, Dina mentions a history of physical and mental abuse, and that she fears for her own safety and the safety of her brother.

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child in the death of their young son. (Chesterfield County Police Department)

A second complaint shows that Dina’s brother expressed concerns with police that his sister was in a domestic violence situation.

Police are awaiting the final autopsy report from the medical examiner’s office to determine if the parents will face more charges.

Fireworks Prohibited In Richmond

The City of Richmond issued a fireworks ordinance and safety reminder ahead of the Fourth of July this Sunday.

Fireworks are prohibited in the City of Richmond, except for professionals with permits.

According to a press release, “Illegally discharging fireworks is a violation of the Virginia Statewide Fire Prevention Code and is considered a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Anyone caught can be subject to penalties of up to $2,500 for each offense and/or up to a year in jail.”

Click here for a list of fireworks celebrations in the region.

Click here for a list of road closures on July 4.

VSP Anticipates Holiday

July Fourth is one of the deadliest days for car crashes.

Virginia State Police say there will be more officers patrolling Friday through Sunday to watch out for dangerous driving.

VSP Sgt. Sean Simmons says since many people didn’t travel last year, they’re expecting a lot of people out the holiday weekend.

“We’ll have extra troopers out, some working selective enforcement, to try to find people out drinking, driving, speeding and also not wearing seatbelts,” said Simmons.

Collapsed Florida Building Update

After rescue efforts resumed Thursday evening, officials said they had started planning for the likely demolition of the remaining structure even as searchers continue to comb the rubble pile beneath it.

Scott Nacheman, a FEMA structures specialist, said engineers are looking at different methods for the demolition and how to proceed “to make the site safe for ongoing rescue operations.”

Nacheman said that if the building comes down, there initially will be a slowdown in the rescue operation.

But he said the demolition of the structure would create a safer working environment that could allow more personnel on the site and accelerate the pace of the work.

George Wythe Meeting Date

A date for the special school board meeting for the construction of George Wythe High School has been announced.

The meeting will take place on July 13 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at George Wythe High School.

The first 30 minutes will be for the public to share their comments.

For those who can not attend the meeting, you can watch the live stream on the RPS Facebook page.

J.R. Tucker Old Building Demolished

Crews have begun demolishing the old J.R. Tucker High School in preparation for the new building to open in August.

Henrico County Public Schools released a video showing the old building in the early stages of phased demolition.

Before the final demolition, Henrico County Police and Fire Crews will use the partially torn down building for training.

Space where the old building was, will be the location of a new athletic stadium, parking and outbuildings for the new school.

Final Thought

The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched — they must be felt with the heart - Helen Keller

