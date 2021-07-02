New York Deli in Carytown hits funding goal for new rooftop venue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Big changes are coming to Carytown. Neighborhood staple, New York Deli is preparing to build a rooftop seating area and event space.

One of the main highlights will be a movie screen right on the outside wall of The Byrd Theatre.

“We are ecstatic. We are humbled; I always believe this would happen,” said co-owner, Demetrios Tsiptsis.

With a successful crowdfunding campaign in the bag, the longtime Carytown bar and restaurant is preparing to build a rooftop seating area and event space complete with a movie screen on the side of The Byrd Theatre.

“We will be one of three real rooftop movie theaters in America,” Tsiptsis said.

New York Deli rooftop venue renderings ((Source: New York Deli))

These renovations are all made possible from a Kickstarter that New York Deli decided to launch back in April. The goal was to raise $145,000.

“Once it took off it was very nerve-wracking because of all Richmond was watching,” Tsiptsis said.

The fundraiser ended last weekend and the restaurant was surprised with the overwhelming support.

“We had set it for $145,000, and we raised $170,000,” Tsiptsis said.

New York Deli rooftop venue Kickstarter (( Source: New York Deli))

New York Deli owner Demetrios Tsiptsis said he always wanted a rooftop venue at the restaurant, but he really got thinking about it last year when the pandemic shut down the bars and neighboring businesses.

“Covid forced our hand because it’s an outside space,” said Tsiptsis.

But now that things are returning to normal, Tsiptsis said this new rooftop venue doubles his space and the options are limitless.

“We will go for maximum if we go for 100 or 200 {people},” said Tsiptsis.

New York Deli rooftop venue renderings ((Source: New York Deli))

Tsiptsis thanks the community, that put his business back in the right spot to make up for the damage done by the pandemic.

“It was so close to that. I had to say to myself if it continues like this I might have to consider selling, but we pulled through,” said Tsiptsis. “Thank you so much for supporting us. This is a place for you, you made this happen.”

The projected date for the rooftop to be finished is in September.

New York Deli rooftop venue renderings ((Source: New York Deli))

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.