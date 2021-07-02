Healthcare Pros
New law offers registration options for riders with communications impairments

Now, drivers can also indicate whether someone who regularly rides with them has communications...
Now, drivers can also indicate whether someone who regularly rides with them has communications impairments.(WDBJ7)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several new laws went into effect this week - including one that could affect Virginians with autism.

One bill expansion is meant to improve interactions between police officers and Virginians with communications impairments.

Previously, drivers could indicate on their registration whether they had a disability.

Now, drivers can also indicate whether someone who regularly rides with them has communications impairments.

The head of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, Dana Schrad, said legislation like this informs training meant to improve interactions with the community.

“This will continue to be a training, policy, and supervision issue for our law enforcement agencies to make sure that they are addressing all members of our community with a level of sensitivity and respect that everyone in Virginia does deserve,” she said.

Schrad said you can make the change to your registration through the D-M-V.

She recommends everyone familiarize themselves with this new law and others now in effect.

