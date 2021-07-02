Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man seriously injured after Chesterfield shooting

The shooting remains under investigation.
The shooting remains under investigation.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Chesterfield.

On July 1 around 10:20 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 5100 block of Gatebridge Road.

Once on the scene, police located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Family members are grieving the loss of Ta'Meyah Caldwell, who they say was shot and killed at...
‘I want justice for my sister’: Family grieves woman killed in Petersburg shooting
A 22-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Hanover.
22-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Hanover
On June 2, police arrested 31-year-old Sherrell Rivera, the child’s mother, in the death.
Chesterfield mother charged with murder in methadone death of toddler
Fire crews in Washington D.C. are working to rescue a person trapped after a building collapsed.
Crews rescue trapped person after building collapse in Washington DC
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1

Latest News

Drivers should expect delays.
Tractor-trailer crash closes lanes on I-95 south Exit 76 in Richmond
A "420" party in Richmond happened on the day recreational use of marijuana became legal but...
Marijuana advocates gather in Richmond to celebrate legalization in Virginia
Richmond marijuana advocates celebrate legalization
Richmond marijuana advocates celebrate legalization
Amazon
Subsidizing spokes: Amazon to reimburse bicycling employees