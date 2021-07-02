Man seriously injured after Chesterfield shooting
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Chesterfield.
On July 1 around 10:20 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 5100 block of Gatebridge Road.
Once on the scene, police located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
