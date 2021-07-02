Healthcare Pros
Knoxville man charged with vandalism after swinging from construction equipment, ‘like a stripper’

Haun faces charges of vandalism over $10,000.
Patrick L. Haun
Patrick L. Haun(KPD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a man was arrested after allegedly vandalizing equipment at a construction site.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Heritage Lake Boulevard for reports of vandalism around 3:55 p.m. Tuesday.

A witness told police he was working at a construction site when he saw Patrick Haun, 28, vandalizing the construction equipment. The witness said Haun was, “swinging from the pole like a stripper,” according to police reports.

After officers assessed the broken equipment, they determined the estimated cost of damages to be $14,315. Executives of the construction site told police they wished to pursue criminal charges.

Haun faces charges of vandalism over $10,000.

