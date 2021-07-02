Ideas for the Family on Fourth of July Weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - July 4 is looking much more exciting this year. Events are reopening as we push through the pandemic.

And we brought in one of our favorite parenting experts for the best family-friendly activities to celebrate, The West End Mom, who finds fun adventures for families all over Virginia.

When it comes to family fun, we know we can count on the West End Mom, or Megan Ariail, to show us a good time. And in a year like this- we appreciate the look ahead- and all of these options are affordable, or free.

The morning of the fourth- consider a drive to Ashland.

“The first one is our favorite historic little town called Ashland,” said Ariail. “Their fourth of July parade and celebration is back this year. And it begins at 11 on Sunday, July 4th. And there’s going to be a parade. A little walking parade. There’s an apple pie baking contest, a patriotic pet contest and there’s going to be lawn games. And concessions. And it’s hosted by the Ashland Center for the Arts. So, we’re really excited for that one and it’s free.”

It’s a walking parade, so anyone can participate as long as you email to get your name on the list.

“That’s one of the things that we think makes it so special,” said Ariail.

Next, if you love history- this is a great area for it- and a perfect day trip.

“Yorktown is so much fun. It’s one of our favorite beaches,” said Ariail. “There’s so much history. It’s so close to us. So, Yorktown is doing a full-day independence day celebration. You can join their 8k run in the morning. They’re doing a parade. They’re doing live music and concerts and then they’re doing a fireworks display over the York River. If you’re looking for a day trip I would say to go there because there’s so much to do and you can stay at the beach, also.”

Head to the Diamond or Chesterfield for fireworks show right here in the metro! Get there early and enjoy being around other people- or find somewhere nearby to park and watch with your AC Running, and kids in their jammies.

If you’re looking for an alternative to fireworks on the fourth- consider Henrico.

“Their big fourth of July red- white- and lights and they’re going to have a laser show at dark at crump park,” said Ariail. “They’ll also have other events there that are free for the family.”

Including, the Richmond Symphony. And if your little ones just do better with a daytime event, Lewis Ginter may be just the ticket.

“Lewis Ginter, their free independence day event is back again this year,” said Ariail. “So almost every year except last year, you can visit Lewis Ginter botanical gardens for free, the day of Independence Day. This is one of my favorite spots to go with our family. We’ve actually gone not last year, but the last two years for my son. Just because it’s during the day, you can explore the whole garden. They have a great children’s area, you can also grab something to eat or have a picnic.”

However, you celebrate, Happy Fourth. Follow the West End Mom on Instagram: @thewestendmom

