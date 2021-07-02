Friday Forecast: Morning Rain, then drying out this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain continues this morning, slowing or stopping by midday or early afternoon. Mostly Cloudy with a stray shower this afternoon/evening. Drier with low humidity for the holiday weekend!

FRIDAY: Rain likely in the morning. Additional 1/4 to 1/2″ possible by midday. Mainly dry in the afternoon but a few Scattered showers are possible late afternoon and evening. Most evening outdoor plans will be ok, but a quick shower can’t be ruled out. Highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 100%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with low humidity. A gorgeous day! Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80.

4TH OF JULY: SUNDAY: Partly sunny with low humidity! Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a chance for a few showers. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

FIRST ALERT: Elsa MIGHT bring us some rain by late next week. We’ll be tracking it!

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

