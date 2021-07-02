Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Feisty woman celebrates turning 100, gets parade, too

By Kent Erdahl
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. (KARE) – Louise Kimmes says doesn’t like a fuss, but she got a big surprise party anyway for her 100th birthday.

Her sisters, children, grandchildren and plenty of friends all turned up to wish her well at the celebration.

“That’s the most birthday I ever celebrated in my whole life,” Kimmes said. “I suppose I better thank them. Otherwise, I don’t know what to say.”

She had lots of folks to thank, too.

In addition to the party, a parade of cars drove by the farm, honking their horns, waving and dropping off presents.

And her secret to staying young at heart?

Kimmes said she doesn’t have time to die. She’s too busy with projects like sewing quilts and diapers for charity.

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members are grieving the loss of Ta'Meyah Caldwell, who they say was shot and killed at...
‘I want justice for my sister’: Family grieves woman killed in Petersburg shooting
A 22-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Hanover.
22-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Hanover
On June 2, police arrested 31-year-old Sherrell Rivera, the child’s mother, in the death.
Chesterfield mother charged with murder in methadone death of toddler
Fire crews in Washington D.C. are working to rescue a person trapped after a building collapsed.
Crews rescue trapped person after building collapse in Washington DC
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1

Latest News

Food lion suspect
Police: Woman sought after stealing wallet out of purse in Dinwiddie Food Lion
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
2 more found dead at Fla. condo collapse; death toll 20
President Joe Biden spoke following the monthly jobs report Friday, calling it "historic...
Biden on jobs report: Historic progress
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean
Los Angeles Dodgers' Zach McKinstry, left, is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts after...
LIVE: Biden hosts Dodgers, World Series champs, at White House