Elsa becomes first hurricane of 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

The storm may eventually be a concern for the southeastern U.S.
By Nick Russo
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Elsa has strengthened into the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

The storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph as it crosses the Caribbean.

Elsa is a category 1 hurricane with winds of 85 mph in the eastern Caribbean.
Elsa is a category 1 hurricane with winds of 85 mph in the eastern Caribbean.(WWBT)

The projected path of the storm takes it toward the west and northwest over the next several days, approaching Jamaica and Cuba later this weekend into early next week.

Elsa is expected to weaken back into a tropical storm as it moves near Florida. The strength of the storm and exact track when it approaches Florida are still to be determined as we get new data from the Hurricane Hunter aircraft and forecast models. It’s too early to know whether Elsa will bring any impacts to Virginia.

The projected path of Elsa takes the storm towards Florida by the middle part of next week, but...
The projected path of Elsa takes the storm towards Florida by the middle part of next week, but it's too early to know at this point how strong the storm will be or exactly where it will track.(WWBT)

NBC12 will keep you posted as we get closer. Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for the latest track and updates on the storm.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

