Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Date announced for public meeting on George Wythe High School construction

The meeting will take place on July 13 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at George Wythe High School.
The meeting will take place on July 13 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at George Wythe High School.(Richmond Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A date for the special school board meeting for the construction of George Wythe High School has been announced.

The meeting will take place on July 13 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at George Wythe High School.

The first 30 minutes will be for the public to share their comments.

For those who can not attend the meeting, you can watch the live stream on the RPS Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Family members are grieving the loss of Ta'Meyah Caldwell, who they say was shot and killed at...
‘I want justice for my sister’: Family grieves woman killed in Petersburg shooting
A 22-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Hanover.
22-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Hanover
On June 2, police arrested 31-year-old Sherrell Rivera, the child’s mother, in the death.
Chesterfield mother charged with murder in methadone death of toddler
Fire crews in Washington D.C. are working to rescue a person trapped after a building collapsed.
Crews rescue trapped person after building collapse in Washington DC
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1

Latest News

Space where the old building was, will be the location of a new athletic stadium, parking and...
Old J.R. Tucker High School being demolished | New school to open in August
Remember to budget for the cost of your new furry friend.
Preparing for the financial cost of getting a new pet
Drivers should expect delays.
Lanes back open after a tractor-trailer crash on I-95 south Exit 76 in Richmond
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.