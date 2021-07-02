Date announced for public meeting on George Wythe High School construction

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A date for the special school board meeting for the construction of George Wythe High School has been announced.

The meeting will take place on July 13 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at George Wythe High School.

The first 30 minutes will be for the public to share their comments.

For those who can not attend the meeting, you can watch the live stream on the RPS Facebook page.

