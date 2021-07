CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are responding to a downed power line on Buford Road in Chesterfield.

Drivers should expect alternative routes.

Units are on the scene blocking the road.

Dominion Power is en route.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.