Chesterfield County Police expect traffic near fairgrounds for fourth of July fireworks

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police Department cautions drivers to expected heavy traffic near the Chesterfield County fairgrounds on the fourth of July due to a firework display.

According to a press release, traffic is expected to increase around 4:30 p.m., and police suggest that people, who do not attend on going to the firework display, avoid Route 10 between Whitepine Road and Chesterfield Meadows Drive.

Those who are planning to attend the firework display must enter from Krause Road because starting around 4 p.m. Courthouse road will be cut off from southbound traffic.

Gates to the fairgrounds open at 5 p.m.

When leaving the event drivers will be directed northbound onto Courthouse Road.

