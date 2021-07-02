Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Chesterfield County Police expect traffic near fairgrounds for fourth of July fireworks

Google maps of Chesterfield County fairgrounds and surrounding areas.
Google maps of Chesterfield County fairgrounds and surrounding areas.(Google Maps, NBC12)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police Department cautions drivers to expected heavy traffic near the Chesterfield County fairgrounds on the fourth of July due to a firework display.

According to a press release, traffic is expected to increase around 4:30 p.m., and police suggest that people, who do not attend on going to the firework display, avoid Route 10 between Whitepine Road and Chesterfield Meadows Drive.

Those who are planning to attend the firework display must enter from Krause Road because starting around 4 p.m. Courthouse road will be cut off from southbound traffic.

Gates to the fairgrounds open at 5 p.m.

When leaving the event drivers will be directed northbound onto Courthouse Road.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Family members are grieving the loss of Ta'Meyah Caldwell, who they say was shot and killed at...
‘I want justice for my sister’: Family grieves woman killed in Petersburg shooting
A 22-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Hanover.
22-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Hanover
On June 2, police arrested 31-year-old Sherrell Rivera, the child’s mother, in the death.
Chesterfield mother charged with murder in methadone death of toddler
Fire crews in Washington D.C. are working to rescue a person trapped after a building collapsed.
Crews rescue trapped person after building collapse in Washington DC
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1

Latest News

VLPRA Fireworks Show Fourth of July 2020.
Ideas for the Family on Fourth of July Weekend
Virginia Employment Commission
New report says VEC makes progress in addressing backlog of claims, more work still needs done
Remember to budget for the cost of your new furry friend.
Preparing for the financial cost of getting a new pet
Preparing for the financial cost of getting a new pet
Preparing for the financial cost of getting a new pet