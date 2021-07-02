Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Lightning strike cause of Richmond house fire

Crews were called to a home along Maryland Avenue around 5:23 p.m. for multiple reports of a...
Crews were called to a home along Maryland Avenue around 5:23 p.m. for multiple reports of a house fire.(@finalphase_)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigator has determined the cause of a Richmond house fire that happened on Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to a home along Maryland Avenue around 5:23 p.m. for multiple reports of a house fire.

At the scene, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the roof. Crews then found fire in the attic. Firefighters were able to put the fire out and it was under control by 5:55 p.m.

Everyone inside had already made it out safely.

Richmond Fire Investigations determined that the cause of the fire was a lightning strike.

Two adults, two children and a dog are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Virginia parents charged after child found dead in freezer
In Virginia, the only people required to wear masks are those who are not fully vaccinated.
Virginia not changing face mask requirements as Delta variant spreads
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1
A 22-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Hanover.
22-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Hanover
The derailment happened Wednesday.
Crews respond to train derailment in Richmond

Latest News

Democratic candidate for Governor Terry McAuliffe highlighted the American Rescue Plan during a...
McAuliffe highlights American Rescue Plan during campaign stop in Roanoke
The portraits will feature Ta’Dreama McBride and Clyde Walker who are youth leaders from RISE...
New interactive augmented reality banners debut at Richmond City Hall
Family members are grieving the loss of Ta'Meyah Caldwell, who they say was shot and killed at...
‘I want justice for my sister’: Family grieves woman killed in Petersburg shooting
Hundreds of Virginians ticketed for violating ‘Hands Free Law’
Hundreds of Virginians ticketed for violating ‘Hands Free Law’