Lightning strike cause of Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigator has determined the cause of a Richmond house fire that happened on Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to a home along Maryland Avenue around 5:23 p.m. for multiple reports of a house fire.

At the scene, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the roof. Crews then found fire in the attic. Firefighters were able to put the fire out and it was under control by 5:55 p.m.

Everyone inside had already made it out safely.

Richmond Fire Investigations determined that the cause of the fire was a lightning strike.

Two adults, two children and a dog are being assisted by the Red Cross.

