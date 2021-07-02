Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Boaters reminded to wear life jackets, stay sober while on water

Generic boat photo
Generic boat photo(Source: Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, along with other partners, is reminding boaters to stay safe and sober while on the water.

The DWR says wearing a life jacket and staying sober is essential for safety, no matter where a person is boating.

Operation Dry Water is a national awareness and enforcement campaign that runs July 2-4; it focuses on reducing the number of alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities.

Data from the United States Coast Guard in 2019 found that alcohol remains the primary factor in recreational boater deaths.

Before heading out on the water, every person on board should have an approved life jacket.

“No matter what time of year you go boating, always let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.  Also, have a plan to reboard your boat in case the unexpected happens and you end up in the water,” DWR said in a release.

For more information on boater safety, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Family members are grieving the loss of Ta'Meyah Caldwell, who they say was shot and killed at...
‘I want justice for my sister’: Family grieves woman killed in Petersburg shooting
On June 2, police arrested 31-year-old Sherrell Rivera, the child’s mother, in the death.
Chesterfield mother charged with murder in methadone death of toddler
A 22-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Hanover.
22-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Hanover
Fire crews in Washington D.C. are working to rescue a person trapped after a building collapsed.
Crews rescue trapped person after building collapse in Washington DC
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1

Latest News

Virginia airports receive 2.1 million in federal funding
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said that a barricade situation ended with the suspect...
Sheriff’s office: Barricade situation ends with suspect setting house on fire, human remains found
Wildlife Groups ask people to take down bird feeders and bird baths as more birds fall ill.
Wildlife experts urge people to take down feeders as birds fall ill
Police are investigating
4 children shot in Norfolk