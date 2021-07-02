Boaters reminded to wear life jackets, stay sober while on water

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, along with other partners, is reminding boaters to stay safe and sober while on the water.

The DWR says wearing a life jacket and staying sober is essential for safety, no matter where a person is boating.

Operation Dry Water is a national awareness and enforcement campaign that runs July 2-4; it focuses on reducing the number of alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities.

Data from the United States Coast Guard in 2019 found that alcohol remains the primary factor in recreational boater deaths.

Before heading out on the water, every person on board should have an approved life jacket.

“No matter what time of year you go boating, always let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return. Also, have a plan to reboard your boat in case the unexpected happens and you end up in the water,” DWR said in a release.

For more information on boater safety, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.