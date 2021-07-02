Healthcare Pros
AMBER Alert issued for missing baby abducted in North Carolina

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 1-year-old baby who was abducted in North Carolina.

The Person County Sheriffs Office is searching for Gabriel Newman, a 1-year-old black male about 30 inches tall and weighing 21 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Gabriel Newman was last seen wearing a black and white Nike outfit, shorts with a black and white Nike logo.

Gabriel has a mole under his left armpit, a birthmark on the right of his forehead on the hairline and four teeth on the top of his mouth also four teeth on the bottom of his mouth.

The suspected abductor, identified as Gregory Wendell Newman, is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds with black long dreadlocks and brown eyes. Gregory also has a tattoo of a dollar sign over the right eye, “love and hate” tattooed over the left and right hand and a tattoo of the letter G on the right arm.

Officials confirmed Gregory Newman is Gabriel Newman’s father. Deputies say Gabriel may be in danger based on past statements Gregory made to Gabriel’s mother.

Gabril Newman and Gregory Wendell Newman
Gabril Newman and Gregory Wendell Newman(The Person County Sheriff's Office)

Gregory was last seen wearing a white shirt with fire flames on it and light colored jeans with patches. Gregory was also wearing a scarf over his dreads.

They were last seen traveling on NC Highway 57 northbound towards Danville, Virginia in a Black 2015 Volkswagen Passat with North Carolina registration TDL8320.

If you have any information, contact Person County Sheriff’s Office at 336-597-0500.

