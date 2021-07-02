4 children shot in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after four children were shot in Norfolk.

Police were called to the 900 block of Madison Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday.

Norfolk police tweeted that all of the children are being treated for gunshot wounds, with at least one victim having life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

