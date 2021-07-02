4 children shot in Norfolk
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after four children were shot in Norfolk.
Police were called to the 900 block of Madison Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday.
Norfolk police tweeted that all of the children are being treated for gunshot wounds, with at least one victim having life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.