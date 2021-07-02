Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

4 children shot in Norfolk

Police are investigating
Police are investigating(WAVY)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after four children were shot in Norfolk.

Police were called to the 900 block of Madison Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday.

Norfolk police tweeted that all of the children are being treated for gunshot wounds, with at least one victim having life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Family members are grieving the loss of Ta'Meyah Caldwell, who they say was shot and killed at...
‘I want justice for my sister’: Family grieves woman killed in Petersburg shooting
On June 2, police arrested 31-year-old Sherrell Rivera, the child’s mother, in the death.
Chesterfield mother charged with murder in methadone death of toddler
A 22-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Hanover.
22-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Hanover
Fire crews in Washington D.C. are working to rescue a person trapped after a building collapsed.
Crews rescue trapped person after building collapse in Washington DC
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1

Latest News

Virginia airports receive 2.1 million in federal funding
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said that a barricade situation ended with the suspect...
Sheriff’s office: Barricade situation ends with suspect setting house on fire, human remains found
Generic boat photo
Boaters reminded to wear life jackets, stay sober while on water
Wildlife Groups ask people to take down bird feeders and bird baths as more birds fall ill.
Wildlife experts urge people to take down feeders as birds fall ill