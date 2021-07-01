Healthcare Pros
WWII soldier’s remains finally laid to rest, near his parents, in Richmond

WWII, Richmond native, solider finally laid to rest at home.(U.S. Army Human Resources Command)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Army Staff Sargent Raymond C. Blanton, who died in World War II, was finally buried in his home town Richmond, Virginia, on July 1.

Blanton’s remains were originally buried in 1950 in the Ardennes American Cemetery and then later disinterred and sent to the Defense Prisoner of War and Mission in Action Accounting Agency laboratory to be identified.

Using circumstantial evidence and dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis, Blanton was identified on April 23, 2020.

According to Blanton’s obituary, he was born on April 21, 1925, and enlisted in the Army on April 21, 1943, on his 18 birthday.

At just 19-years old, Blanton died in Germeter, Germany on Oct. 14, 1944, while serving in the Company C, 1st Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment, 9th Infantry Division. His body was lost due to the ongoing fighting.

On the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery, Blanton’s name is recorded along with other fellow lost WWII heroes. Now, a rosette will be placed next to Blanton’s name to indicate he has been found.

Blanton’s funeral was held at Bliley’s Funeral Home, and he was buried at Maury Cemetery, with full military honors, near his parents.

Blanton was the seventh of eight children, and he is survived by many nieces and nephews. For 77 years Blanton’s family kept his memory alive by preserving letters, photos, stories, awards and a Gold Star Mother Ring.

For more about Defense Prisoner of War and Mission in Action Accounting Agency’s missions to identify lost soldiers, visit their website here, and for more about Blanton, visit their page about him here.

