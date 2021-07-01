Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

VERNON LOW INTERNET CONNECTION

Bad internet service
Bad internet service(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tari Lancaster, a Vernon resident, says she’s constantly having internet problems with her service provider. She lives in Vernon and has been with Suddenlink for more than a year. She’s says her bill is high and the quality of service is extremely poor.

“It’s down more than it is up. But it’s unavailable a majority of the time down more of the time because it’s down,” said Lancaster

She told me getting good internet service in some areas can be a challenge and the mayor of Vernon agrees with her.

“Quality internet and affordable internet is needed just as much in the rural America as it is in the big cities and the urban areas,” said Pam Gosline, Mayor of Vernon.

Lancaster says she goes weeks without internet service and has made several complaints to the company. She says, someone comes out, thinks they’ve fixed the issue and the problem continues. She says it’s a cycle of bad service. She’s paid almost $50 a month in internet service since having Suddenlink.

“Internet is quite expensive now. And I know I have a service that sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t,” said Gosline.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On July 1st, adults 21 and older in Virginia will legally be allowed to possess up to an ounce...
Marijuana possession will be legal July 1 | Here’s what you need to know
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1
In Virginia, the only people required to wear masks are those who are not fully vaccinated.
Virginia not changing face mask requirements as Delta variant spreads
Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Chesterfield parents charged after child found dead in freezer
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. as clubs in the area of 20th St. and E Broad Street were...
Police identify man shot, killed in Richmond over weekend

Latest News

Air Conditioner
Hanover County accepting applications for cooling assistance
Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Chesterfield parents charged after child found dead in freezer
On Wednesday, the first project for the Virginia Holocaust Museum's Capital Campaign got...
Virginia Holocaust Museum kicks of capital campaign for improvements
Police: Chesterfield parents charged after child found dead in freezer
Police: Chesterfield parents charged after child found dead in freezer