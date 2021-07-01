Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Vehicle crash on I-95 north near Exit 75 in Richmond causes delays

The left lane is closed. Traffic is getting by in the right and center lanes.
The left lane is closed. Traffic is getting by in the right and center lanes.(VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A vehicle crash in Richmond on I-95 north is causing delays.

The crash occurred near I-64E Exit 75.

The left lane is closed. Traffic is getting by in the right and center lanes.

There is currently a 4.5 mile backup. Drivers should expect delays.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Chesterfield parents charged after child found dead in freezer
In Virginia, the only people required to wear masks are those who are not fully vaccinated.
Virginia not changing face mask requirements as Delta variant spreads
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
The derailment happened Wednesday.
Crews respond to train derailment in Richmond

Latest News

The derailment happened Wednesday.
Crews respond to train derailment in Richmond
Mountain Empire Transit's new METGo! servce will cover an 11-square-mile zone that includes UVA...
In microtransit test, some rural Virginians can now order bus rides through an app
The Virginia Department of Transportation released this map of road closures near Creighton...
Night closures: VDOT to pave Creighton Road at I-295
A now-viral Virginia Department of Transportation sign reads: "DRIVING FAST AND FURIOUS? THAT'S...
‘I Love You Back!’: Ludacris responds to Virginia’s ‘Fast and Furious’ sign