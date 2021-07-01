Vehicle crash on I-95 north near Exit 75 in Richmond causes delays

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A vehicle crash in Richmond on I-95 north is causing delays.

The crash occurred near I-64E Exit 75.

The left lane is closed. Traffic is getting by in the right and center lanes.

There is currently a 4.5 mile backup. Drivers should expect delays.

