Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

VDH issues Harmful Algae Bloom advisory for Lake Anna Upper Pamunkey Branch

Lake Anna- Harmful Algae Bloom Report- July 1, 2021- Virginia Department of Health
Lake Anna- Harmful Algae Bloom Report- July 1, 2021- Virginia Department of Health(Virginia Department of Health)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) issued an advisory about a harmful algae bloom in the Upper Pamunkey Branch of Lake Anna in Orange and Spotsylvania Counties and is urging people to avoid contact with this area of the lake.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, harmful algae blooms can cause skin irritation and gastrointestinal issues.

VDH advised people to avoid swimming, windsurfing, stand-up paddle-boarding and any other activities that pose a risk for ingesting lake water. Pets should also avoid contact with the water.

Samples were taken on June 23 that determined the water was unsafe due to the level of cyanobacteria concentrations. A follow-up investigation of the levels is tentatively scheduled for July 8.

The VDH says when in doubt, stay out and list the following advice about how to handle this situation on their website.

  • Do not allow children or pets to drink from natural bodies of water.
  • Keep children and pets out of the areas experiencing harmful algae bloom and quickly wash them off with plenty of fresh, clean water after coming into contact with algae scum or bloom water.
  • If you or your animals experience symptoms after swimming in or near an algal bloom, seek medical/veterinarian care.
  • To ensure fish fillets are safe to eat, properly clean fish by removing skin and discarding all internal organs, and cooking fish to the proper temperature.
  • If you suspect you experienced health-related effects following exposure to a bloom, contact the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Hotline at 1-888-238-6154.

To avoid water that is potentially harmful visit this website that maps out Virginia’s water hazards.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Virginia parents charged after child found dead in freezer
In Virginia, the only people required to wear masks are those who are not fully vaccinated.
Virginia not changing face mask requirements as Delta variant spreads
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
The derailment happened Wednesday.
Crews respond to train derailment in Richmond

Latest News

Happy Trees host marijuana legalization celebration
Stop the violence cookout
Petersburg church to host community event called, ‘Stop the Violence Cook-Out’
Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Virginia parents charged after child found dead in freezer
The left lane is closed. Traffic is getting by in the right and center lanes.
Vehicle crash on I-95 north near Exit 75 in Richmond causes delays