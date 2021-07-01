VCU announces safety, well-being recommendations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University has announced a series of recommendations to ensure public safety on campus.

The safety and well-being advisory committee listed several suggestions including plans to increase training opportunities and mental support resources, accountability and transparency, as well as an expansion of public safety supports like interdisciplinary crisis and de-escalation team.

Many of the changes will be implemented within the next year.

The committee was organized last fall at the request of VCU’s president.

