Thursday Forecast: Hot and Humid with afternoon storms likely

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’ll be hot and humid, with showers and storms likely this afternoon through midday Friday, with severe storms possible later today. 1-3″ rain total possible.

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Partly sunny and breezy with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Damaging wind gusts are possible with a line of storms in the evening. Peak RVA threat is 4-6pm. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

FRIDAY: Rain likely in the morning with scattered showers possible through early afternoon. Drying out later afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with low humidity. A gorgeous day. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s

4TH OF JULY: SUNDAY: Partly sunny. low humidity. A gorgeous Holiday day! Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 90s.

