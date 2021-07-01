Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

‘This is a resting place’: Grave robbers raid cemetery, break open mutiple caskets

By David Kenney
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Criminals have now figured out a way to rob people in the afterlife.

At Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park, it’s unnerving to see busted concrete burial vaults, mausoleums tampered with and inside of them, missing remains and urns.

High grass and weeds surround the entrance of the cemetery, home to hundreds of people in Jackson, including someone near and dear to Zach Martinez.

“When I came up here yesterday, I came to visit my best friend,” Martinez said.

But Zach didn’t find the gravesite the way it last was.

“There was a casket that was pulled out the front, was broken into. They had the whole thing pulled out, so I just went over and put it back in,” Martinez said. “It’s sad what’s going on out here because this is a resting place for people.”

And this isn’t the first time.

Mark Patterson, who’s worked in mortuary services for years, says this has happened over and over and over.

He claims gravesites at Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park are the worst he’s ever seen.

“It’s getting to be an eyesore and a health issue, health hazard,” Patterson said.

A satellite tv stand lying near a tombstone appears to be the weapon robbers used to crack open the caskets, but that’s not confirmed.

Police say they’re not responsible for security gravesites because it’s private property and the owner’s responsibility.

The Secretary of State’s office said the cemetery is registered as a perpetual-care cemetery and is subject to periodic examinations.

They say they are aware of recent mausoleum vandalism and will launch an investigation if a formal complaint is lodged against the cemetery.

Meanwhile, people like Martinez have no issues with asking people who don’t belong here to leave.

“Recently, I saw some people were coming up here, and you could tell they were under the influence, and I had to tell them to leave because if you don’t have family up here, I don’t believe you should be up here,” Martinez said.

Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park
Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park(Chris Fields)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Virginia parents charged after child found dead in freezer
In Virginia, the only people required to wear masks are those who are not fully vaccinated.
Virginia not changing face mask requirements as Delta variant spreads
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1
The derailment happened Wednesday.
Crews respond to train derailment in Richmond
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

Virginia Employment Commission
New report says VEC makes progress in addressing backlog of claims, more work still needs done
Fire crews in Washington D.C. are working to rescue a person trapped after a building collapsed.
1 person trapped after building collapse in Washington DC
Suspect was arrested for stealing cash from a local restaurant.
Police: Man arrested for stealing cash from Chesterfield restaurant
Feds in Virginia to step up civil rights enforcement
Henrico residents can now sign up for Marcus Alert Database