Sources: Woman killed in double shooting hours after shooting at same house
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Petersburg are investigating a double shooting that occurred about eight hours after another double shooting on the same street.
Police say a man and woman were both shot at a house in the 700 block of Blick Street shortly after midnight Thursday.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the man was rushed to the hospital.
His condition is not known at this time.
This comes after another shooting near Blick Street and Shore Street around 4 p.m. Wednesday that left two people injured.
Police have not yet confirmed if the two shootings are related, but sources say both incidents occurred at the same house.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Petersburg Police at (804) 861-1212.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.