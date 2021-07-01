Sources: Woman killed in double shooting hours after shooting at same house

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Petersburg are investigating a double shooting that occurred about eight hours after another double shooting on the same street.

Police say a man and woman were both shot at a house in the 700 block of Blick Street shortly after midnight Thursday.

@PBurgPolice are on location in the 700 block of Blick St where 2 people have been shot. One victim is in critical condition & the other has non life threatening injuries. We are in the early stages of the investigation and ask if anyone has any information to call (804)861-1212. — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) July 1, 2021

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the man was rushed to the hospital.

His condition is not known at this time.

This comes after another shooting near Blick Street and Shore Street around 4 p.m. Wednesday that left two people injured.

@PBurgPolice are on location in the area of Shore Street and Blick Street where a shooting investigation is on underway. @ this time we have 2 shooting victims. We are in the earl stages of the investigation. If anyone has any information, please contact us at (804)861-1212. — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) June 30, 2021

Police have not yet confirmed if the two shootings are related, but sources say both incidents occurred at the same house.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Petersburg Police at (804) 861-1212.

