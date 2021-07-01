Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Sources: Woman killed in double shooting hours after shooting at same house

Petersburg Police investigating a double shooting on Blick Street.
Petersburg Police investigating a double shooting on Blick Street.(NBC12)
By Victoria Doss
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Petersburg are investigating a double shooting that occurred about eight hours after another double shooting on the same street.

Police say a man and woman were both shot at a house in the 700 block of Blick Street shortly after midnight Thursday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the man was rushed to the hospital.

His condition is not known at this time.

This comes after another shooting near Blick Street and Shore Street around 4 p.m. Wednesday that left two people injured.

Police have not yet confirmed if the two shootings are related, but sources say both incidents occurred at the same house.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Petersburg Police at (804) 861-1212.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Chesterfield parents charged after child found dead in freezer
In Virginia, the only people required to wear masks are those who are not fully vaccinated.
Virginia not changing face mask requirements as Delta variant spreads
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1
The derailment happened Wednesday.
Crews respond to train derailment in Richmond

Latest News

Bill Cosby is shown on June 30, 2021, after his release from prison.
Mixed reaction to decision to release Bill Cosby from prison, overturn conviction
VCU announces safety, well-being recommendations
Mixed reaction following Bill Cosby's release from prison
Mixed reaction following Bill Cosby's release from prison
She says her toddler found a sugar-coated gummy and thought it was candy. She told us she tried...
Mother works to draw awareness about ‘pot poisoning’ in children