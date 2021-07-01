Senator Mark Warner to discuss Minor League Baseball Relief Act

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner will be visiting The Diamond today to discuss the Minor League Baseball Relief Act.

Senators Warner and Kaine recently introduced the measure in the Senate.

The act would create a $550 million federal grant program to help Minor League Baseball teams, including the Flying Squirrels, to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

