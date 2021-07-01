Richmond Police searching for suspect in burglary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for a suspect in a burglary of a convenience store that happened last month.

On June 14, a man broke into a convenience store, stole cigarettes and a cash register and left in a dark-colored truck that was parked in an alley in the 1000 block of Richmond Highway.

Richmond Police Department released surveillance pictures of the suspect and his vehicle.

Police are asking for anyone with information about this suspect’s identity to call First Precinct Detective J. Mitchell at 804-646-0569 or Crimes Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

