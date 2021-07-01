Healthcare Pros
Petersburg church host community event, Stop the Violence

Stop the violence cookout
Stop the violence cookout(NBC 12)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A local Petersburg church is hosting a regional community day titled Stop the Violence Cook-out.

The event is hosted by Pastor Belinda Baugh of the New Divine Worship Center and will be on July 10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 550 Farmer Street.

According to their flyer, the event aims to start conversations about the issues the community is facing, listing: gun violence, mental illness, depression, anger management, employment assistance, bullying and education.

For more information about the event contact 804-691-6710 or 804-943-9864.

