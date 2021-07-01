Petersburg church to host community event called, ‘Stop the Violence Cook-Out’

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A local Petersburg church is hosting a regional community day titled, ‘Stop the Violence Cook-Out’.

Pastor Belinda Baugh of the New Divine Worship Center will be hosting the event.

The cook-out will take place on July 10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 550 Farmer Street.

The event aims to start conversations about the issues the community is facing such as gun violence, mental illness, depression, anger management, employment assistance, bullying and education.

For more information about the event contact 804-691-6710 or 804-943-9864.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.