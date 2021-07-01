Healthcare Pros
Over 7,000 power outages in Richmond area, most in Chesterfield

A tree down at Branders Bridge and Lakeview Road in Chesterfield.
A tree down at Branders Bridge and Lakeview Road in Chesterfield.(Jeanne Moore)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 7,000 people are without power in the Richmond and Tri-Cities areas as severe storms moved through the region on Thursday.

As of 5:50 p.m., Dominion Energy reports a total of 7,817 outages with most of them being in Chesterfield which has 4,968 outages.

Hopewell has the second most outages, followed by Richmond.

You can track outages, here.

