News to Know for July 1: Deadly Petersburg shooting; Marijuana now legal; Offshore wind announcement
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you start your day!
Hot With Afternoon/Evening Showers
IRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Partly sunny and breezy with afternoon and evening showers and storms.
Damaging wind gusts are possible with a line of storms in the evening. P
Peak RVA threat is 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s.
Petersburg Shootings
Police in Petersburg are investigating a double shooting that occurred about eight hours after another double shooting on the same street.
Police say a man and woman were both shot at a house in the 700 block of Blick Street shortly after midnight Thursday. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the man was rushed to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.
This comes after another shooting near Blick Street and Shore Street around 4 p.m. Wednesday that left two people injured.
Police have not yet confirmed if the two shootings are related, but sources say both incidents occurred at the same house.
Marijuana Now Legal In Va.
Starting on July 1, adults 21 and older in Virginia will legally be allowed to possess up to an ounce of marijuana.
The law allows people to consume marijuana privately, but it cannot be consumed in public areas like sidewalks and parks.
But note, an ounce of cannabis seeds also counts as marijuana, and likely, so does an ounce of an edible. That’s until regulators make more specific guidelines, such as a cookie made with marijuana.
Advocacy groups like Marijuana Justice and Virginia NORML were integral in helping get the legislation passed.
Other New Laws As Of Today
- Restaurants can continue to serve cocktails to go, and alcoholic beverages can still be delivered
- The Virginia General Assembly passed two new laws aimed at improving bicycle safety across the commonwealth.
- Gov. Northam has signed legislation that is expected to expand voting access in the commonwealth by opening polling places on Sundays, allowing those with disabilities to vote outside and establishing drop-off locations.
- Virginia will now allow health care workers and first responders to receive workers’ compensation benefits if they are disabled or die due to COVID-19. The bill also said health care workers who refuse or fail to get vaccinated for COVID-19 will not be eligible for workers’ compensation.
- After July 1, any person convicted of assaulting a family or household member is prohibited from purchasing or possessing a gun for three years. Violators would be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor. Read the full text here.
- Teachers in Virginia will now be evaluated on their level of cultural competency, based on standards set by the Virginia Board of Education. Read the full bill here.
- Gov. Northam signed legislation extending state-funded financial aid programs to in-state students regardless of citizenship or immigration status. The bills extend the assistance to students at community colleges or a public institution for higher education. Read the bill here.
- The maximum fine for littering or dumping trash will increase from $250 to $500. Read about the new law here.
- Virginia made history in March as the first Southern state to abolish the death penalty. The law, which you can read in full here, officially goes into effect July 1.
Offshore Wind Announcement
Gov. Northam is set to make an announcement about offshore wind this morning.
Details of the announcement are unknown at this time.
Gov. Northam will be making the announcement at the Port of Virginia in Norfolk at 10 a.m. alongside Secretary De Haaland, Senator Tim Kaine and other federal, state and local officials.
Stay tuned for more updates.
Senator Mark Warner On Baseball Relief Act
U.S. Senator Mark Warner will be visiting The Diamond today to discuss the Minor League Baseball Relief Act.
Senators Warner and Kaine recently introduced the measure in the Senate.
The act would create a $550 million federal grant program to help Minor League Baseball teams, including the Flying Squirrels, to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.
WWII Soldier Funeral
Army Staff Sargent Raymond C. Blanton, who died in World War II, will finally be buried in his home town Richmond, Virginia on July 1.
Blanton’s remains were originally buried in 1950 in the Ardennes American Cemetery and then later disinterred and sent to the Defense Prisoner of War and Mission in Action Accounting Agency laboratory to be identified.
Blanton’s funeral will be held at Bliley’s Funeral Home and he will be buried at Maury Cemetry.
For more about Defense Prisoner of War and Mission in Action Accounting Agency’s missions to identify lost soldiers, visit their website here, and for more about Blanton, visit their page about him here.
Va. Family Was Near FL. Condo Collapse
A family from Staunton was on vacation in Surfside, Florida when the condo next door collapsed.
“When I walked out, it was just chaos pretty much,” a member of the Crosby family said.
When they heard the fire alarms going off, they didn’t think much of it. The family believed the storm had caused it. “I called down to the front desk, and he was like, ‘no, y’all need to evacuate, the building beside you collapsed.’”
That’s when they saw the scene. “We’re just lucky that we’re home and alive,” said Conner.
Deadly Heat Wave
Hundreds of deaths in Canada, Oregon and Washington may have been caused by the historic heatwave that baked the Pacific Northwest and shattered all-time temperature records in usually temperate cities.
Oregon health officials said late Wednesday more than 60 deaths have been tied to the heat, with the state’s largest county, Multnomah, blaming the weather for 45 deaths since the heatwave began Friday.
The heatwave was caused by what meteorologists described as a dome of high pressure over the Northwest and worsened by human-caused climate change, which is making such extreme weather events more likely and more intense.
Final Thought
What you lack in talent can be made up with desire, hustle and giving 110% all the time – Don Zimmer
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.