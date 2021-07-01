News to Know for July 1: Deadly Petersburg shooting; Marijuana now legal; Offshore wind announcement

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you start your day!

Hot With Afternoon/Evening Showers

IRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Partly sunny and breezy with afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Damaging wind gusts are possible with a line of storms in the evening. P

Peak RVA threat is 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Petersburg Shootings

Police in Petersburg are investigating a double shooting that occurred about eight hours after another double shooting on the same street.

Police say a man and woman were both shot at a house in the 700 block of Blick Street shortly after midnight Thursday. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the man was rushed to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Petersburg Police investigating a double shooting on Blick Street. (NBC12)

This comes after another shooting near Blick Street and Shore Street around 4 p.m. Wednesday that left two people injured.

Police have not yet confirmed if the two shootings are related, but sources say both incidents occurred at the same house.

Marijuana Now Legal In Va.

Starting on July 1, adults 21 and older in Virginia will legally be allowed to possess up to an ounce of marijuana.

The law allows people to consume marijuana privately, but it cannot be consumed in public areas like sidewalks and parks.

But note, an ounce of cannabis seeds also counts as marijuana, and likely, so does an ounce of an edible. That’s until regulators make more specific guidelines, such as a cookie made with marijuana.

Advocacy groups like Marijuana Justice and Virginia NORML were integral in helping get the legislation passed.

Other New Laws As Of Today

Offshore Wind Announcement

Gov. Northam is set to make an announcement about offshore wind this morning.

Details of the announcement are unknown at this time.

Gov. Northam will be making the announcement at the Port of Virginia in Norfolk at 10 a.m. alongside Secretary De Haaland, Senator Tim Kaine and other federal, state and local officials.

Senator Mark Warner On Baseball Relief Act

U.S. Senator Mark Warner will be visiting The Diamond today to discuss the Minor League Baseball Relief Act.

Senators Warner and Kaine recently introduced the measure in the Senate.

The act would create a $550 million federal grant program to help Minor League Baseball teams, including the Flying Squirrels, to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

WWII Soldier Funeral

Army Staff Sargent Raymond C. Blanton, who died in World War II, will finally be buried in his home town Richmond, Virginia on July 1.

Blanton’s remains were originally buried in 1950 in the Ardennes American Cemetery and then later disinterred and sent to the Defense Prisoner of War and Mission in Action Accounting Agency laboratory to be identified.

WWII, Richmond native, solider finally laid to rest at home. (U.S. Army Human Resources Command)

Blanton’s funeral will be held at Bliley’s Funeral Home and he will be buried at Maury Cemetry.

For more about Defense Prisoner of War and Mission in Action Accounting Agency’s missions to identify lost soldiers, visit their website here, and for more about Blanton, visit their page about him here.

Va. Family Was Near FL. Condo Collapse

A family from Staunton was on vacation in Surfside, Florida when the condo next door collapsed.

“When I walked out, it was just chaos pretty much,” a member of the Crosby family said.

This is what Wayne Conner saw when he walked outside after the condo collapsed in Surfside, Florida. (WHSV)

When they heard the fire alarms going off, they didn’t think much of it. The family believed the storm had caused it. “I called down to the front desk, and he was like, ‘no, y’all need to evacuate, the building beside you collapsed.’”

That’s when they saw the scene. “We’re just lucky that we’re home and alive,” said Conner.

Deadly Heat Wave

Hundreds of deaths in Canada, Oregon and Washington may have been caused by the historic heatwave that baked the Pacific Northwest and shattered all-time temperature records in usually temperate cities.

Oregon health officials said late Wednesday more than 60 deaths have been tied to the heat, with the state’s largest county, Multnomah, blaming the weather for 45 deaths since the heatwave began Friday.

The heatwave was caused by what meteorologists described as a dome of high pressure over the Northwest and worsened by human-caused climate change, which is making such extreme weather events more likely and more intense.

Final Thought

