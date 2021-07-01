New report says VEC makes progress in addressing backlog of claims, more work still needs done

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Legal Aid Justice Center says a new report shows that the Virginia Employment Commission is making headway in shrinking its backlog of claims but more work still needs to be done.

The status report, which is filed by legal aid groups and other partners, is required by the court to show progress.

The groups commended the VEC’s efforts to shrink the backlog of unpaid claimants waiting for adjudications and to restart benefits for Virginians who had their benefits illegally cut off.

However, the groups said that more needs to be done to meet the standards set by the court’s order and to make sure Virginians get the benefits they need.

The legal groups said that in the report, VEC said it reduced its adjudication backlog by about 50,000 claims, bringing the numbers from about 90,000 to roughly 40,000.

“However, there are some confusing aspects to their numbers, and—more importantly—it is likely that at least 30,000 new claims have been added to the deputy adjudication backlog since May 10, 2021. This would leave a net reduction of fewer than 20,000 claims waiting for deputy adjudication after nearly two months of work by the VEC,” a release said.

The VEC found 4,189 additional claimants whose benefits were illegally cut off due to issues in 2020. The VEC has since restarted payments to those identified.

“Two other areas were identified where payments appear to have been illegally cut off by the VEC to large numbers of Virginians: cases where claimants have been asked to complete a proof of identity process and cases where they have been asked to provide proof of employment. Plaintiffs’ Counsel has brought these issues to the attention of the VEC,” a release said.

The legal aid groups said the report shows that Virginians still report “extreme difficulties” in reaching anyone able to provide information about their claim.

The next reports are due in September.

The full report can be read, here.

