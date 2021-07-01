Mixed reaction to decision to release Bill Cosby from prison, overturn conviction

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Those who advocate against sexual assault hope the decision to overturn Bill Cosby’s guilty conviction doesn’t stop women who have experienced it from coming forward. Many people in Central Virginia dialed into radio phone lines as soon as that announcement came down Wednesday.

“I’ve been getting responses across the board,” said Mike Street of 106.5 The Beat.

He opened up the airwaves to hear from listeners.

“I was thinking a lot of people would be offended he’s being released, but most of them are like ‘oh OK, cool.’ There hasn’t been a lot of anger I’ve sensed from the responses…Most people are saying if he worked out a deal previously, they’re kind of offended that he had to do two years in the process of realizing that he shouldn’t of had to do any time at all,” Street said.

He believes there’s a reason for that.

“A lot of people just loved Bill Cosby growing up. He was a part of their life. He was a positive image as far as they were concerned, so it was difficult for them to accept the fact that he may have done something that was not acceptable.”

Sexual assault survivor Fatima Marsh understands the dilemma many are facing.

“In my process of protecting my reality, my world, which is ‘I love Bill Cosby. I love the Cosby Show. That is part of my upbringing’ [but am I] now going to discredit the survivor? That’s the struggle that I have,” Marsh said.

As for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision, “It doesn’t take away from the fact that something did happen. So what does this say to other survivors who do come forward? Is it ‘oh, the thing that happened to me doesn’t matter because there was this mess up in the criminal justice system?’” Marsh continued.

It’s why she has a message for women battling abuse: “This doesn’t change anything. Your experience is valid and I support you and I stand with you.”

“It definitely taints the image and the picture of America’s Dad,” Street suggested.

He says some of his listeners acknowledged if you do the crime, you should do the time. But there are others, he says, who have a distrust of the legal system and only see the fact that a slip up in the justice system put a man behind bars without following due process.

