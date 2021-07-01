Man charged with attacking tow truck with hatchet

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A 27-year-old man has been arrested after deputies said he attacked a tow truck with a hatchet.

Two Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputies were called shortly after midnight to Cynthias Place in England Run Apartments.

The sheriff’s office said a tow truck driver was trying to tow a vehicle parked in a no-parking zone when he was confronted by Jon Pate Jr. Deputies said he was reported to be angry and intoxicated.

Pate tried telling the tow truck driver that a relative gave him permission to park in the no-parking zone, officials said.

“When the tow truck began to leave, the suspect kicked the boom of the truck and struck the truck window several times with a hatchet like weapon,” the sheriff’s office said.

The scared tow truck driver then sped away with the car in tow.

“In his haste to escape, the boom of the tow truck ripped off the car’s bumper and damaged a headlight,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said a hatchet was found in Pate’s vehicle.

The tow truck driver and his passenger were not injured.

Pate is charged with two counts of assault, vandalism and being intoxicated in public.

He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond until sober.

