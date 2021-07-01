Lawyer: Marine played minor role in soldier’s hazing death

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A defense attorney for a U.S. Marine has told jurors that he played a minor role in the hazing of a U.S. Green Beret and should not be found guilty of murder and other crimes in the soldier’s death.

Marine Lt. Col. Timothy Kuhn spoke Wednesday at a U.S. Navy base in Norfolk, Virginia. He said that Mario Madera-Rodriguez never touched Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar during the fatal hazing incident until he tried to help revive him.

The incident occurred while the men served in Africa in 2017. Kuhn spoke during closing arguments at the trial for Madera-Rodriguez.

The Marine is the last of four American service members to face a court-martial. He is the only one to plead not guilty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.