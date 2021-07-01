Healthcare Pros
Kiwi the special needs duck is waddling on wheels

The Woodstock Sanctuary adopted Kiwi, a special needs duck who is unable to walk on her own.
The Woodstock Sanctuary adopted Kiwi, a special needs duck who is unable to walk on her own.(Woodstock Sanctuary)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGH FALLS, N.Y. (Gray News) – Kiwi, a disabled duck, is on the move!

She is unable to walk on her own and using two sets of wheeled prosthetics to help her gain strength in her legs.

According to the Woodstock Sanctuary, one pair of the wheels were too big, so the non-profit organization swapped them out for scooter wheels.

“Kiwi loves to show off her walking skills – and we love to watch,” the animal rescue group posted on Facebook.

The Woodstock Sanctuary says the tenacious duck can swim and regularly has water therapy.

The organization is working to get her special booties to help with walking on rough surfaces and to protect her feet.

The Woodstock Sanctuary is a non-profit animal shelter in New York that aims to rescue farmed animals and give them care.

