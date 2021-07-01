Healthcare Pros
‘I want justice for my sister’: Family grieves woman killed in Petersburg shooting

By Victoria Doss and Desiree Montilla
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Family members of 19-year-old Ta’Meyah Caldwell are grieving her loss after they say she was shot and killed during one of two double shootings at a Petersburg home on Blick Street.

The Petersburg Police Department hasn’t released the name of the shooting victim, but Adeshia Taylor confirms her sister is one of two people shot at her home shortly after midnight Thursday.

“I tried not to believe it. Didn’t want to believe it, but that was the outcome,” said Taylor. “I want justice for my sister.”

Taylor says her sister was outgoing, loved her family and had a beautiful smile.

This comes after another shooting near Blick Street and Shore Street around 4 p.m. Wednesday that left two people injured.

Taylor says her son was one of two people shot in this afternoon shooting. On Thursday, Taylor says he was released from the hospital.

As Taylor’s family continues to grieve the loss of Ta’Meyah, they are continuing their search for answers.

“Just lift us up in prayers and hope that justice is served; and that this doesn’t happen to anyone else’s child, mother, daughter, anything,” she said.

Police say they don’t have any details about a suspect or suspects in these double shootings.

They’re are asking anyone with information to call Petersburg Police at (804) 861-1212.

