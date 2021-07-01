Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Human trafficking operation leads to 82 arrests, 31 rescued throughout Missouri and Kansas

(WAVE 3 News)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A recent human trafficking operation throughout Missouri and Kansas leads to 82 arrests.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says 31 people were rescued in the operation from June 17 -26, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri; Independence, Missouri; and Wichita, Kansas.

Among the dozens rescued, 17 were adults and 14 were missing children, the youngest child being four years old. A statement from the Department of Homeland Security says those rescued were victims of human trafficking for sexual exploitation.

No names have been released in the investigation, but will be charged with various sex crimes.

Agencies involved in the operation include:

  • HSI Kansas City
  • HSI Wichita
  • Wichita Police Department
  • Kansas Bureau of Investigation
  • Kansas Highway Patrol
  • Health and Human Services
  • United States Marshal’s Service
  • Platte County Sheriff’s Office
  • Independence Police Department
  • Jackson County Sheriff’s Department
  • Missouri State Highway Patrol
  • Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office
  • Hutchinson Police Department

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Virginia parents charged after child found dead in freezer
In Virginia, the only people required to wear masks are those who are not fully vaccinated.
Virginia not changing face mask requirements as Delta variant spreads
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1
The derailment happened Wednesday.
Crews respond to train derailment in Richmond
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

Fire crews in Washington D.C. are working to rescue a person trapped after a building collapsed.
1 person trapped after building collapse in Washington DC
Suspect was arrested for stealing cash from a local restaurant.
Police: Man arrested for stealing cash from Chesterfield restaurant
Feds in Virginia to step up civil rights enforcement
Henrico residents can now sign up for Marcus Alert Database
On June 2, police arrested 31-year-old Sherrell Rivera, the child’s mother, in the death.
Chesterfield mother charged with murder in methadone death of toddler