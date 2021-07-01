Healthcare Pros
Henrico residents can now sign up for Marcus Alert Database

((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Community members in Henrico can now register, if they wish, for the 911 alert and Marcus Alert Database.

The voluntary database is for relevant mental health and emergency contact information for first responders to use during an emergency or crisis.

Richmond residents can create emergency health profiles for first responders

“If you are an individual with a behavioral health illness, mental health illness, developmental or intellectual disability, or brain injury; or their parent or legal guardian, you may now provide health information to this database,” a release from Henrico police said.

The site is completely voluntary.

“This service is another opportunity to assist those in the community that may need additional resources. Having a coordinated response alongside our mental health professionals is paramount,” said Lieutenant Matt Pecka.

The creation of a database is one of the requirements through the Marcus Alert system, which was signed by Governor Ralph Northam in December.

The law is named after Marcus David Peters who was shot and killed by Richmond police in 2018. Peters’ family said he was suffering from a mental health episode.

To register for the database, click here.

