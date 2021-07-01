Healthcare Pros
Happy Trees host marijuana legalization celebration

(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Trees Agricultural Supply is hosting a celebration for the legalization of growing marijuana in Virginia, today, July 1.

The event will be at their store, located at 1020 N Arthur Ashe Blvd., from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The food truck 1115 Moblie Kitchen will be parked outside the store and local bands will be playing music. Happy Trees will also be distributing information about taking care of cannabis plants.

“This day is something we’ve been looking forward to for a long time,” said Josiah Ickes, co-founder of Happy Trees. “We’re here to celebrate this milestone and answer questions from all the newly christened legal home growers in Virginia.”

The business will be offering deals on their grow gear today. More information can be found on the Happy Trees website here.

“We’re looking forward to fielding questions about the gardening process and helping Virginians grow in a safe and responsible way,” said Chris Haynie, the other co-founder and horticultural specialist for Happy Trees. “We want everyone to leave here today satisfied they have the knowledge to get started with growing, and knowing that there’s a local resource available as other questions come up down the road.”

