Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Gov. Northam to make announcement about offshore wind in Norfolk

Gov. Northam is set to make an announcement about offshore wind this morning.
Gov. Northam is set to make an announcement about offshore wind this morning.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam is set to make an announcement about offshore wind this morning.

Details of the announcement are unknown at this time.

Gov. Northam will be making the announcement at the Port of Virginia in Norfolk at 10 a.m. alongside Secretary De Haaland, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine and other federal, state and local officials.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Chesterfield parents charged after child found dead in freezer
In Virginia, the only people required to wear masks are those who are not fully vaccinated.
Virginia not changing face mask requirements as Delta variant spreads
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1
The derailment happened Wednesday.
Crews respond to train derailment in Richmond

Latest News

U.S. Senator Mark Warner will be visiting The Diamond today to discuss the Minor League...
Senator Mark Warner to discuss Minor League Baseball Relief Act
Petersburg Police investigating a double shooting on Blick Street.
Sources: Woman killed in double shooting hours after shooting at same house
Bill Cosby is shown on June 30, 2021, after his release from prison.
Mixed reaction to decision to release Bill Cosby from prison, overturn conviction
VCU announces safety, well-being recommendations