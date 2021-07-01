Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

GOP candidate’s private equity resume draws scrutiny in Va.

As the Republican candidate in Virginia’s upcoming governor’s race, he’s avoided talking about...
As the Republican candidate in Virginia’s upcoming governor’s race, he’s avoided talking about his business career in detail while casting himself as a successful businessman who spent decades “building businesses and creating jobs.”(Glenn Youngkin Campaign)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Glenn Youngkin amassed a personal fortune estimated at more than $300 million as a senior executive at the giant private equity firm known as the Carlyle Group.

As the Republican candidate in Virginia’s upcoming governor’s race, he’s avoided talking about his business career in detail while casting himself as a successful businessman who spent decades “building businesses and creating jobs.”

But heading into Youngkin’s November matchup against former Democratic Gov. Terry McCauliffe, some of Carlyle’s deals could become a political liability.

They involve mobile home parks, nursing homes, auto parts manufacturers, energy companies and even a business that produces “less-lethal” weapons used by governments that cracked down on democracy advocates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Virginia parents charged after child found dead in freezer
In Virginia, the only people required to wear masks are those who are not fully vaccinated.
Virginia not changing face mask requirements as Delta variant spreads
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1
The derailment happened Wednesday.
Crews respond to train derailment in Richmond
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

During the pandemic, the Commonwealth allowed businesses to sell alcoholic beverages to help...
Group working to determine if Virginia should continue to allow to-go alcohol drinks at restaurants
Group working to determine if Virginia should continue to allow to-go alcohol drinks at...
Group working to determine if Virginia should continue to allow to-go alcohol drinks at restaurants
Governor Northam and Professor Howard viewing original copies of Virginia’s Constitutions at...
Gov. Northam commemorates 50 years since 1971 state constitution took effect
Governor Ralph Northam announced plans to allocate more than $11.1 million in Growth and...
Gov. Northam announces $11.1 Million in GO Virginia Grants