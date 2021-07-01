Fourth of July road closures in Richmond
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Richmond Police Department, roads around Byrd Park will be closed for Independence day celebrations and fireworks.
Taking effect from noon to 11 p.m., the following roads will be closed on July 4.
- Arthur Ashe Blvd., south of Idlewood Avenue
- Idlewood Avenue, between Arthur Ashe Blvd. and South Robinson Street
- Blanton Avenue, between Grant and Garrett streets
- Park Drive
- Pump House Drive
Boulevard Bridge will be closed at approximately 8:20 p.m.
Other roads will be closing at 8 p.m. in the area.
For more on the event happening on Independence day check out this article.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.