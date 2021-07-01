Fourth of July road closures in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Richmond Police Department, roads around Byrd Park will be closed for Independence day celebrations and fireworks.

Taking effect from noon to 11 p.m., the following roads will be closed on July 4.

Arthur Ashe Blvd., south of Idlewood Avenue

Idlewood Avenue, between Arthur Ashe Blvd. and South Robinson Street

Blanton Avenue, between Grant and Garrett streets

Park Drive

Pump House Drive

Boulevard Bridge will be closed at approximately 8:20 p.m.

Other roads will be closing at 8 p.m. in the area.

