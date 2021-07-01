Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Fourth of July road closures in Richmond

July 4 road closure map
July 4 road closure map(Richmond Police Department)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Richmond Police Department, roads around Byrd Park will be closed for Independence day celebrations and fireworks.

Taking effect from noon to 11 p.m., the following roads will be closed on July 4.

  • Arthur Ashe Blvd., south of Idlewood Avenue
  • Idlewood Avenue, between Arthur Ashe Blvd. and South Robinson Street
  • Blanton Avenue, between Grant and Garrett streets
  • Park Drive
  • Pump House Drive

Boulevard Bridge will be closed at approximately 8:20 p.m.

Other roads will be closing at 8 p.m. in the area.

For more on the event happening on Independence day check out this article.

Richmond Fourth of July Celebration

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Virginia parents charged after child found dead in freezer
In Virginia, the only people required to wear masks are those who are not fully vaccinated.
Virginia not changing face mask requirements as Delta variant spreads
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1
The derailment happened Wednesday.
Crews respond to train derailment in Richmond
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Over 9.7 million vaccine doses distributed | 50.8% Virginia’s population fully vaccinated
Happy Trees host marijuana legalization celebration
Stop the violence cookout
Petersburg church to host community event called, ‘Stop the Violence Cook-Out’
Lake Anna- Harmful Algae Bloom Report- July 1, 2021- Virginia Department of Health
VDH issues Harmful Algae Bloom advisory for Lake Anna