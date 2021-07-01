Distancing from players, autograph prohibition in place for Washington training camp

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fans will be permitted to attend the Washington Football Team’s first week of training camp in Richmond, but the experience will be slightly different from the team’s previous visits to the River City.

Washington posted its fan safety protocols on its training camp website. Spectators must remain at least 20 feet away from players and coaches and no direct autographs will be permitted. Fans are also prohibited from gathering at the player entrance or parking lot.

According to the team, alternate autograph and player engagement opportunities will be available, though no details have been released.

Fans can now register for free training camp passes here. The team arrives in Richmond to kick off camp on July 27, though the event will not be open to the public until July 28. Washington will practice at 10:15 AM and hold a walkthrough at 7:45 PM from July 28-30 and wrap up the week with a 9:00AM practice on July 31.

Tuesday, July 27, will feature community combines that are closed to the public, where camps will be held with members of the Richmond community. Junior Training Camp will begins at 9:00 AM, followed by the Heathcare Heroes Combine.

The remaining days of camp in Richmond will be themed. That Wednesday will be Frontline Heroes Day, followed by Military Appreciation Day on Thursday. Friday, July 30, is Kids Day, with Fan Appreciation Day kicking off on July 31.

