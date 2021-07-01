Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Crews rescue trapped person after building collapse in Washington DC

Fire crews in Washington D.C. are working to rescue a person trapped after a building collapsed.
Fire crews in Washington D.C. are working to rescue a person trapped after a building collapsed.(DC Fire and EMS)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C., (WWBT) - Fire crews in Washington D.C. rescued a person who was trapped after a building collapsed on Thursday.

DC Fire and EMS said a building under construction in the 900 block of Kennedy Street fully collapsed. That collapse happened around 3:30 p.m. a storm was moving through the area.

Four other workers were removed from the scene and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While crews worked to rescue the man who was trapped, they were able to communicate with him.

The building had five stories, and it is unclear which floor the man was on at the time.

Crews were successfully able to rescue the trapped man, who is conscious.

Officials said it is too early to know the cause of the collapse.

Two adjacent homes were evacuated.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Virginia parents charged after child found dead in freezer
In Virginia, the only people required to wear masks are those who are not fully vaccinated.
Virginia not changing face mask requirements as Delta variant spreads
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1
The derailment happened Wednesday.
Crews respond to train derailment in Richmond
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

WWII, Richmond native, solider finally laid to rest at home.
WWII soldier’s remains finally laid to rest, near his parents, in Richmond
As summer continues to heat up, families may be looking for some activities that won’t leave...
Tips for staying cool this summer
A 27-year-old man has been arrested after deputies said he attacked a tow truck with a hatchet.
Man charged with attacking tow truck with hatchet
Preliminary data from the Virginia DMV states more than 1,900 Virginians were found guilty of...
Hundreds of Virginians ticketed for violating ‘Hands Free Law’