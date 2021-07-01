Crews rescue trapped person after building collapse in Washington DC

WASHINGTON D.C., (WWBT) - Fire crews in Washington D.C. rescued a person who was trapped after a building collapsed on Thursday.

DC Fire and EMS said a building under construction in the 900 block of Kennedy Street fully collapsed. That collapse happened around 3:30 p.m. a storm was moving through the area.

Four other workers were removed from the scene and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Update building collapse 900 block Kennedy St NW. #DCsBravest are engaged in active rescue effort to reach and removed 1 trapped worker. We have removed several other workers who were injured & evacuated 2 adjacent homes. pic.twitter.com/qCRvLrgmR7 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 1, 2021

While crews worked to rescue the man who was trapped, they were able to communicate with him.

The building had five stories, and it is unclear which floor the man was on at the time.

Crews were successfully able to rescue the trapped man, who is conscious.

Officials said it is too early to know the cause of the collapse.

Two adjacent homes were evacuated.

