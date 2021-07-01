Police: Man arrested for stealing cash from Chesterfield restaurant

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County man is charged with stealing a box of cash from a restaurant.

According to police, Jonathan Thayer went into Sonny’s Chester Junction Grille and Bar on June 30. He reportedly walked behind the bar, took a box of cash then left.

Thayer was arrested and charged with robbery and grand larceny and remains in Chesterfield County Police Department’s custody.

The stolen cash was returned to the business.

