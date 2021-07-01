Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police: Man arrested for stealing cash from Chesterfield restaurant

Suspect was arrested for stealing cash from a local restaurant.
Suspect was arrested for stealing cash from a local restaurant.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County man is charged with stealing a box of cash from a restaurant.

According to police, Jonathan Thayer went into Sonny’s Chester Junction Grille and Bar on June 30. He reportedly walked behind the bar, took a box of cash then left.

Thayer was arrested and charged with robbery and grand larceny and remains in Chesterfield County Police Department’s custody.

The stolen cash was returned to the business.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Virginia parents charged after child found dead in freezer
In Virginia, the only people required to wear masks are those who are not fully vaccinated.
Virginia not changing face mask requirements as Delta variant spreads
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1
The derailment happened Wednesday.
Crews respond to train derailment in Richmond
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

Fire crews in Washington D.C. are working to rescue a person trapped after a building collapsed.
1 person trapped after building collapse in Washington DC
Feds in Virginia to step up civil rights enforcement
Henrico residents can now sign up for Marcus Alert Database
On June 2, police arrested 31-year-old Sherrell Rivera, the child’s mother, in the death.
Chesterfield mother charged with murder in methadone death of toddler