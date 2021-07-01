Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Chesterfield mother charged with murder in methadone death of toddler

On June 2, police arrested 31-year-old Sherrell Rivera, the child’s mother, in the death.
On June 2, police arrested 31-year-old Sherrell Rivera, the child’s mother, in the death.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is now charged with the November death of a toddler in Chesterfield County.

According to police, two-year-old Kruz Rivera was found unresponsive inside a motel room in the 8800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway on Nov. 14. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

An autopsy and toxicology analysis of Kruz’s remains revealed the child died from methadone toxicity.

On June 2, police arrested 31-year-old Sherrell Rivera, the child’s mother, in the death. Rivera is charged with felony abuse and neglect of children. Later in the month, a detective also obtained a warrant for felony murder in the child’s death.

Rivera is currently in custody at Riverside Regional Jail.

Anyone with any information on this death should contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Virginia parents charged after child found dead in freezer
In Virginia, the only people required to wear masks are those who are not fully vaccinated.
Virginia not changing face mask requirements as Delta variant spreads
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1
The derailment happened Wednesday.
Crews respond to train derailment in Richmond
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

The Pfizer vaccine will be given at these clinics.
Chesterfield County to hold free vaccine clinics every Wednesday in July
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Over 9.7 million vaccine doses distributed | 50.8% Virginia’s population fully vaccinated
The Marine is the last of four American service members to face a court-martial. He is the only...
Lawyer: Marine played minor role in soldier’s hazing death
July 4 road closure map
Fourth of July road closures in Richmond