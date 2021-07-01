Chesterfield mother charged with murder in methadone death of toddler

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is now charged with the November death of a toddler in Chesterfield County.

According to police, two-year-old Kruz Rivera was found unresponsive inside a motel room in the 8800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway on Nov. 14. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

An autopsy and toxicology analysis of Kruz’s remains revealed the child died from methadone toxicity.

On June 2, police arrested 31-year-old Sherrell Rivera, the child’s mother, in the death. Rivera is charged with felony abuse and neglect of children. Later in the month, a detective also obtained a warrant for felony murder in the child’s death.

Rivera is currently in custody at Riverside Regional Jail.

Anyone with any information on this death should contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

