Chesterfield County officially ends Declaration of Emergency

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - After 16 months, Chesterfield County has officially ended its local Declaration of Emergency on July 1.

The county first issued the Declaration of Emergency back in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chesterfield plans to maintain several virtual engagement initiatives either introduced or enhanced during the pandemic to allow increased interaction with county officials and departments, which include:

  • Hosting Facebook Live discussions and features on specific topics and programs.
  • Live streaming the Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission’s meeting over the county’s YouTube channel and on WCCT Chesterfield Community Television, with citizen opportunities to continue commenting online for public hearings and additional comments to be incorporated into meetings.
  • Submitting online documents for development and permits through Planning and Zoning’s online Enterprise Land Management (ELM) portal.
  • Launching the Public Portal for Concerns and Assistance, which allows residents and businesses to provide feedback, concerns, report fraud, waste or abuse to county departments.

Chesterfield will continue to follow state and federal guidelines to keep residents safe. Each county office building also will have access to hand sanitizer and disposable masks.

The county’s website will still be available so residents could have access to resources and information related to the pandemic.

