Chesterfield County to hold free vaccine clinics every Wednesday in July

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County announced they will be holding free vaccine clinics every Wednesday for the month of July.

The clinics will start on July 7 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, located at 4400 Beulah Road.

No pre-registration is required, and walk-ups are welcome.

The Pfizer vaccine will be given at these clinics. Children 12 years of age and older may get the Pfizer vaccine. A parent or guardian is required to accompany the child for them to receive the vaccine.

Those who will receive a vaccine will be given an appointment card for the next clinic around 21 days to receive the second dose.

If you can not make it to these events, click here to find more vaccine clinic locations.

