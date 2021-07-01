Ban on pet box turtles takes effect in Virginia

Generations of Virginians have taken box turtles from forests and yards to keep as pets.

As of today, that’s illegal.

Experts say the docile, colorful turtles are in decline, and new state regulations taking effect ban turning them into pets. The rules also impose tough restrictions on keeping common native reptiles and amphibians such as garter snakes and bullfrogs.

“We need to keep wild animals wild and common species common,” said J.D. Kleopfer, Virginia’s state herpetologist, or a reptile expert. “Stop reducing wild animals to pets.”

State and federal laws protect many mammals and birds, but Virginia has long allowed the catching and keeping of common reptiles. Critics say the animals are often mistreated or, after outliving their welcome, released in places where they can’t survive.

The new rules, from the state Department of Wildlife Resources, are aimed primarily at poachers, but they also affect everyday children and adults.

“People can still go out, look at these turtles in the wild, pick them up and take photos,” Kleopfer said. “There is no need to take it home.”

Box turtles are bright-eyed, softball-sized reptiles with dark shells highlighted with yellow or orange splotches. Also called woodland box turtles or eastern box turtles, they can close their shells into a tight “box” when frightened.

Kleopfer and other experts say the turtles are in decline because cars are killing them on roads, development is destroying their wild homes and poachers and average people are plucking them from the wild to turn them into pets.

The ban on pet box turtles is part of a larger effort by the wildlife department to better protect Virginia’s reptiles and amphibians.

Another rule slashes the number of common native reptiles and amphibians that people can keep as pets. Previously, you could keep up to five of most species — for example, five garter snakes, plus five bullfrogs, and so on. The new rules cut that to one — literally one animal, not one of each species — per household.

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

