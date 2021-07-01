22-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 22-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Hanover.

On June 30 at approximately 11:54 a.m., deputies responded to the 15000 block of Washington Highway for a two-vehicle crash.

According to the investigation, a 2017 Ford SUV was traveling southbound on Washington Highway when the driver tried turning left into a private driveway. This caused a 1997 Toyota SUV traveling northbound to collide with the Ford SUV. The Toyota rolled over several times, police say.

Tatum Rhianna Wilson was the driver of the Toyota SUV and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford SUV was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

